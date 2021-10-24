Künye
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri

Yeryüzündeki tüm ülkelerin ve tüm dönemlerin sinema ve televizyon filmleri, film yıldızları ve dizileri hakkında bilgiler barındıran IMDb'nin, ekim ayının en popüler filmleri listesi belli oldu. İşte en popüler 25 yabancı film...

24 Ekim 2021 Pazar 13:06
0 Okunma
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 1
25. Old (2021)
5.8
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 2
24. Injustice (2021)
6.3
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 3
23. Halloween (2018)
6.6
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 4
22. Scream (1996)
7.3
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 5

21. Hocus Pocus (1993)
6.9
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 6

20. Old Henry (2021)
7.2
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 7
19. There's Someone Inside Your House (2021)
4.8
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 8

18. Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 9

17. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
7.9
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 10

16. Casino Royale (2006)
8.0
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 11
15. The Black Phone (2021)
8.8
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 12
14. Spectre (2015)
6.8
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 13

13. Halloween (1978)
7.7
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 14

12. Eternals (2021)
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 15
11. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 16
10. The Many Saints of Newark (2021)
6.4
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 17
9. Black Widow (2021)
6.8
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 18
8. Free Guy (2021)
7.3
 
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 19
7. The Guilty (2021)
6.3
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 20
6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
6.4
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 21
5. The Last Duel (2021)
7.7
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 22
4. Scream (2022)
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 23

3. Halloween Kills (2021)
6.0
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 24
2. Dune (2021)
8.3
IMDb verilerine göre ekim ayının en popüler yabancı filmleri - 25
1. No Time to Die (2021)
7.6

Son Güncelleme: 24.10.2021 13:11
