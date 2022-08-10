Künye
Kıbrıs
Tüm zamanların en iyi dizileri

IMDb tüm zamanların en iyi dizilerini listeledi. İşte seyirci ve kullanıcıların oylarıyla belirlenen tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi ve aldıkları puanlar...

10 Ağustos 2022 Çarşamba 22:25
80 Okunma
Tüm zamanların en iyi dizileri
100. Grace and Frankie (2015)

8,2


99. Law & Order (1990)

7,8


98. Young Sheldon (2017)

7,5


97. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

8,8


96. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

8,4


95. Family Guy (1999)

8,2


94. The Good Doctor (2017)

8,1


93. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)


92. Mayans M.C. (2018)

7,5


91. Bir Skandalın Anatomisi (2022)

7,0


90. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

8,4


89. Sex Education (2019)

8,4


88. Lucifer (2016)


8,1


87. Who Killed Sara? (2021) 

6,4


86. Suits (2011)

8,5


85. Attack on Titan (2013)

9,0


84. True Detective (2014)

8,9


83. Panchayat (2020)

8,9


82. Bosch (2014)

8,5


81. Tokyo Vice (2022)

8,1


80. The Essex Serpent (2022)

6,5


79. Conversations with Friends (2022)

6,7


78. The Flash (2014)

7,6


77. Modern Family (2009) 

8,5


76. Silent Witness (1996)

7,9


75. Heartstopper (2022)

8,8


74. The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)


73. Kardeşler Takımı (2001)

9,4


72. Succession (2018)

8,8


71. Our Flag Means Death (2022)

7,9


70. Gaslit (2022)

6,9


69. Midsomer Murders (1997) 

7,9


68. Prehistoric Planet (2022)

8,7


67. Vikingler (2013)

8,5


66. Ms. Marvel (2022) 

6,2


65. Seinfeld (1989) 

8,9


64. Star Wars: Klon Savaşları (2008)

8,4


63. The Big Bang Theory (2007) 

8,2


62. Chicago Fire (2012)

8,0


61. Ted Lasso (2020) 

8,8


60. 1883 (2021)  

8,8


59. Doctor Who (2005) 

8,6


58. The Wire (2002)

9,3


57. The Rookie (2018)

8,0


56. Downton Abbey (2010)

8,7


55. Şemsiye Akademisi (2019)

8,0


54. Outer Range (2022)

7,1


53. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)   

8,1


52. Friends (1994) 

8,9


51. Black Mirror (2011)

8,8


50. Soprano Ailesi (1999)  

9,2


49. The Midwich Cuckoos (2022) 

6,4


48. Westworld (2016)

8,6


47. Fear the Walking Dead (2015)  

6,8


46. Criminal Minds (2005)  

8,1


45. Euphoria (2019) 

8,4


44. Bridgerton (2020)

7,3


43. The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

7,4


42. Supernatural (2005) 

8,5


41. The Last Kingdom (2015)

8,5


40. Shining Girls (2022) 

7,5


39. Yabancı (2014)
8,4


38. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003) 

7,8


37. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022)

7,5


36. The Office (2005) 

9,0

35. Willow (2022)


34. Candy (2022) 

7,2


33. The Blacklist (2013)

8,0


32. Halo (2022)   

7,0


31. The Walking Dead (2010)

8,2


30. Peaky Blinders (2013) 

8,8


29. Moon Knight (2022) 

7,4


28. Mandaloryalı (2019)  

8,7


27. Severance (2022)

8,7


26. Shoresy (2022) 

8,5


25. This Is Us (2016)

8,7


24. The Flight Attendant (2020) 

7,1


23. Hacks (2021)

8,2


22. Yellowstone (2018) 

8,7


21. Grey's Anatomy (2005)

7,6


20. Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

7,6


19. The Offer (2022)

8,7


18. We Own This City (2022)  

7,7


17. The Orville (2017)  

8,0


16. Yıldızların Altında (2022)

7,4


15. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)  

8,2


14. Andor (2022)


13. Breaking Bad (2008)

9,5


12. Bosch: Legacy (2022)

8,7


11. Barry (2018)   

8,3


10. Ozark (2017) 

8,5


9. Taht Oyunları (2011) 

9,2


8. Pistol (2022) 

7,6


7. The Staircase (2022)  

7,3


6. Love, Death & Robots (2019)

8,4


5. The Lincoln Lawyer (2022) 

7,7


4. Better Call Saul (2015) 

8,8


3. The Boys (2019)  

8,7


2. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) 


7,4


1. Stranger Things (2016) 

8,7

