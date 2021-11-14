Künye
Kıbrıs 25
açık
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
45 bin TL'ye sahte pasaport
45 bin TL'ye sahte pasaport
Boşanmak üzere olduğu eşinin evini bastı
Boşanmak üzere olduğu eşinin evini...
Toz duman oldular!
Toz duman oldular!
37 suç kaydı varmış
37 suç kaydı varmış
Goodluck cezaevine gönderildi
Goodluck cezaevine gönderildi
banner107

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin kasım ayının en popüler dizileri listesi fikir verici olabilir. İşte okuyucuların/izleyicilerin oylarıyla belirlenmiş zirvedeki 25 yapım...

14 Kasım 2021 Pazar 14:09
66 Okunma
IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri
banner108
IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 1

25. What We Do in the Shadows (2016)
8.6

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 2

24. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7.5
 

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 3

23. Sex Education (2019)

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 4

22. The Sopranos (1999)
9.2
 

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 5


21.Dexter (2006)
8.6

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 6

20. The Office (2005)
8.9

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 7

19. The Witcher (2019)
8.2

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 8

18. American Horror Story (2011)
8.0c

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 9


17. The Morning Show (2019)
8.4
 

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 10

16. Dopesick (2021)
8.8

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 11


15. Seinfeld (1989)
8.8

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 12


14. The Walking Dead (2010)
8.2

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 13


13.The Book of Boba Fett (2021)
 

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 14

12. Foundation (2021)
7.3

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 15

11. Invasion (2021)
5.8
 

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 16

10. Game of Thrones (2011)
9.2

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 17

9. Yellowstone (2018)
8.7

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 18


8. Doctor Who (2005)
8.6

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 19

7. Ted Lasso (2020)
8.8

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 20

6. Midnight Mass (2021)
7.7

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 21

5. Maid (2021)
8.5
 

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 22

4. Locke & Key (2020)
7.4
 

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 23

3. Succession (2018)
8.7

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 24


2. Squid Game (2021)
8.1

IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 25

1. You (2018)
7.7

Anahtar Kelimeler:
Yabancı DiziIMDb VerileriSquid GameLocke & KeyMidnight Mass
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Günlük Burç Yorumları / 14 Kasım 2021
Günlük Burç Yorumları / 14 Kasım 2021
Erhürman: Yaşananlar kader falan değil!
Erhürman: Yaşananlar kader falan değil!
KITSAB: Memnuniyetle karşılıyoruz
KITSAB: Memnuniyetle karşılıyoruz
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim