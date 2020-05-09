Galeriler Videolar
KIBRIS DÜNYA RUM BASINI TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT
BİST
ALTIN
DOLAR
STERLİN
EURO
iPhone 12 fiyatı için yüzleri güldüren iddia!
iPhone 12 fiyatı için yüzleri...
1998 OR2, Dünya’nın yakınından geçecek
Dünyanın yakınından geçecek!
Hangi balık diğerlerinden daha faydalı?
Hangi balık diğerlerinden daha faydalı?
Ramazanda corona virüse karşı 6 önemli uyarı
Ramazanda coronaya karşı 6 önemli uyarı
Alerji ve astım hastalarına ilkbahar uyarısı
Alerji ve astım hastalarına ilkbahar...

Huge Success of a Small Country: North Cyprus’s fight against Covid-19 Pandemic

No new cases since April 20, only 108 active cases with 4 deaths in country, foreign minister says in letter to WHO chief

09 Mayıs 2020 Cumartesi 23:28
248 Okunma
Huge Success of a Small Country: North Cyprus’s fight against Covid-19 Pandemic

ANKARA

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) may be the first country in the world that does not have any new coronavirus case since April 20, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. 

Kudret Ozersay, the foreign minister of the TRNC, sent a letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the country’s successful fight against the pandemic.

As of May 8, the TRNC only had 108 cases with a death toll standing at four, and rest of the positive cases have recovered, Ozersay, who is also the deputy prime minister, said in the letter.

Underlining that the country started ending its lockdown in “a phased and vigilant manner” as of May 4, he said it was the outcome of the dedication of the TRNC government, timely decisions and measures to stem the spread of the virus, which were dedicatedly abided by the people.

He also emphasized that the decisions and measures, which allowed the country to overcome the imminent threat of virus with least damage, were adopted based on the changing circumstances and with the necessary flexibility to revise them accordingly without any hesitation. 

 “They were applied based on the principle of proportionality in terms of the country’s conditions and last but not least without any panic and with utmost calm, which I trust must be the path to follow when such a danger strikes,” he said.

He added that “he will be sharing with WHO extensive information as regards [to] the decisions and measures taken and implemented by his government, which led Northern Cyprus to this success story in the hope that it will set a positive model for other countries and give the message that it can be done if WHO’s guidelines are followed determinedly and timely.” 

Ozersay highlighted the measures taken against the pandemic including closing down of schools, private and public sectors, except for necessary services like hospitals and pharmacies, implementing curfews, shutting down of borders, isolating, quarantining and monitoring of people, making wearing of masks and social distancing mandatory, as well as doing follow-ups for the contacts of those who have been tested positive. 

Noting that the pandemic hit countries and people without any discrimination, he asked WHO “to acknowledge, without discriminating on the basis of political expediency on such an eminent health issue, the important success of unrecognised Northern Cyprus against COVID-19 and publicly declare and share, as part of WHO’s official data, the statistics and experience of Northern Cyprus, in the hope that it may benefit many others in the world.”


The TRNC confirmed its first case on March 10, while a total of four people, including two German citizens, died due to the coronavirus.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 187 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the US the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 275,500 people with the number of confirmed cases exceeding 3.96 million, while over 1.33 million have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Küçük Bir Ülkenin Büyük Başarısı: Kuzey Kıbrıs’ın Covid-19 Salgınına karşı mücadelesi
Küçük Bir Ülkenin Büyük Başarısı: Kuzey Kıbrıs’ın Covid-19 Salgınına karşı mücadelesi
Başbakan Ersin Tatar'dan duygulandıran Anneler Günü mesajı
Başbakan Ersin Tatar'dan duygulandıran Anneler Günü mesajı
KKTC Dışişleri Bakanı Özersay'dan DSÖ'ye mektup
KKTC Dışişleri Bakanı Özersay'dan DSÖ'ye mektup
Galeriler Videolar
    Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Künye İletişim Sitene Ekle
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim