İngiliz Üsler Bölgesi, bölgenin eski haline getirildiğini açıkladı

İngiliz Üsler Bölgesi’nden yapılan açıklama şu şekilde:

“Üsler, izinsiz inşaat işlerine karşı güçlü bir duruş sergilemektedir ve Egemen Üs Bölgeleri'nde bu tür projelerin yapılmasına izin verilmesi konusunda katı düzenlemeler bulunmaktadır. Söz konusu bölgede, sözlü veya başka türlü bir izin verilmemiştir ve bu nedenle bölgeyi eski haline getirdiğimizi doğrulayabiliriz."

Toplumumuzdaki herkesin yasalarımıza ve düzenlemelerimize uymasını bekliyoruz ve bunu yapmayan herkese karşı yaptırım uygulamaya hazırız."

“The Bases take a strong stance on unauthorised construction works and there are strict regulations for the granting of permission to carry out such projects in the SBAs. No permission, oral or otherwise, was granted and as such we can confirm that we have restored the site.

We expect everyone in our community to abide by our laws and regulations and are prepared to take enforcement action against all those who fail to do so.”