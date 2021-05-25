TRNC have 18 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,361. There were 18 positive cases, of which 13 were local. 19 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 13 people are local cases.
3 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Değirmenlik-1
Girne
Central Girne-4/ Çamlıbel-1/ Edremit-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Dikmen-1
Gazimağusa
Baykal-1
Lefke
Yedidalga-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 25 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,361
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 18
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4
Number of Local Cases: 13
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 19
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,177,151
Total Number of Cases: 7,121
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,797
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 291
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 17
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 262
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 11
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 68
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 213
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 767
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,168