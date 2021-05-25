Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC have 18 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 9,361 tests were carried out. There were 18 positive cases, of which 13 were local. 19 people were discharged.”

25 Mayıs 2021 Salı 19:09
163 Okunma
TRNC have 18 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,361. There were 18 positive cases, of which 13 were local. 19 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 13 people are local cases.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Değirmenlik-1

Girne 

Central Girne-4/ Çamlıbel-1/ Edremit-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Dikmen-1

Gazimağusa

Baykal-1 

Lefke

Yedidalga-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 25 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,361

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 18

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 13

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 19

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,177,151

Total Number of Cases: 7,121

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,797

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 291

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 17

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 262

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 11

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 68

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 213

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 767

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,168

TRNC
