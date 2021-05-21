TRNC have 19 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,460. There were 19 positive cases, of which 16 were local. 39 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 2 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 16 people are local cases.

8 people are from Lefkoşa, 6 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Haspolat-4/ Yenişehir-1/ Meriç-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ Ortaköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Alsancak-2/ Upper Girne-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Mutluyaka-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 21 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,460

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 19

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2

Number of Local Cases: 16

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,146,420

Total Number of Cases: 7,034

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,683

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 318

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 17

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 287

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 13

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 516

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 60

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,013

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 5,255