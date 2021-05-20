TRNC have 20 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,618. There were 20 positive cases, of which 17 were local. 56 people were discharged.

3 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 17 people are local cases.

4 people are from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Haspolat-3/ Industrial Zone-1

Girne

Central Girne-2/ Alsancak-3/ Çatalköy-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Lapta-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karakum-2

Güzelyurt

Lower Bostancı-1/ Kalkanlı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 20 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,618

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 20

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 17

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 56

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,139,386

Total Number of Cases: 7,015

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,644

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 338

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 19

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 303

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 15

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 111

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 74

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 557

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 5,195