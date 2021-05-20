TRNC have 20 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,618. There were 20 positive cases, of which 17 were local. 56 people were discharged.
3 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 17 people are local cases.
4 people are from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Haspolat-3/ Industrial Zone-1
Girne
Central Girne-2/ Alsancak-3/ Çatalköy-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Lapta-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karakum-2
Güzelyurt
Lower Bostancı-1/ Kalkanlı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 20 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,618
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 20
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3
Number of Local Cases: 17
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 56
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,139,386
Total Number of Cases: 7,015
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,644
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 338
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 19
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 303
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 15
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 111
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 74
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 557
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 5,195