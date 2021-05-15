Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC have 24 new positive COVID-19 cases

15 Mayıs 2021 Cumartesi 19:09
39 Okunma
TRNC have 24 new positive COVID-19 cases
“A total of 5,093 tests were carried out. There were 24 positive cases, of which 19 were local. 76 people were discharged.”
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 5,093. There were 24 positive cases, of which 19 were local. 76 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country by air. 3 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 19 people are local cases.
14 people are from Lefkoşa, and 5 people are from the Girne region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-9/ Kızılbaş-1/ Marmara-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Meriç Village-1
Girne
Central Girne-4/ Ozanköy-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 15 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 5,093
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 24
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3
Number of Local Cases: 19
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 76
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,096,304
Total Number of Cases: 6,864
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,421
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 410
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 371
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 14
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 40
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 82
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,220
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 3,255
