TRNC have 24 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 5,093. There were 24 positive cases, of which 19 were local. 76 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 3 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 19 people are local cases.

14 people are from Lefkoşa, and 5 people are from the Girne region.

Breakdown of cases by region: Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-9/ Kızılbaş-1/ Marmara-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Meriç Village-1

Girne

Central Girne-4/ Ozanköy-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 15 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 5,093

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 24

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 19

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 76

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,096,304

Total Number of Cases: 6,864

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,421

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 410

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 371

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 14

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 40

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 82

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,220