TRNC have 27 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 11,523. There were 27 positive cases, of which 20 were local. 58 people were discharged.
7 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 20 people are local cases.
3 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Ortaköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Göçmenköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-6/ Ozanköy-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Alsancak-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Maraş-1
İskele
Central İskele-1/ Mehmetçik-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 18 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 11,523
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7
Number of Local Cases: 20
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 58
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,125,449
Total Number of Cases: 6,959
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,561
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 365
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 322
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33