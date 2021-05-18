TRNC have 27 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 11,523. There were 27 positive cases, of which 20 were local. 58 people were discharged.

7 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 20 people are local cases.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Göçmenköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-6/ Ozanköy-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Alsancak-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Maraş-1

İskele

Central İskele-1/ Mehmetçik-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 18 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 11,523

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7

Number of Local Cases: 20

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 58

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,125,449

Total Number of Cases: 6,959

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,561

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 365

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 322

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33