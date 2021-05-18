Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Kendisine emanet edilen çocuk tecavüze uğrayınca olayı örtmek istedi
Kendisine emanet edilen çocuk tecavüze...
Eşine yumruk attı!
Eşine yumruk attı!
Kız arkadaşını zorla kaçırıp darp etti
Kız arkadaşını zorla kaçırıp darp...
Parke taşını kavga ettiği kişinin kafasına vurdu
Parke taşını kavga ettiği kişinin...
Ev arkadaşını öldüren sanığa 27 yıl hapis
Ev arkadaşını öldüren sanığa 27...
Flaş Haber
Bakanlar Kurulu toplandı
Kapat

TRNC have 27 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 11,523 tests were carried out. There were 27 positive cases, of which 20 were local. 58 people were discharged.”

18 Mayıs 2021 Salı 19:23
122 Okunma
TRNC have 27 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 11,523. There were 27 positive cases, of which 20 were local. 58 people were discharged.

7 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 20 people are local cases.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people  are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Göçmenköy-1

Girne 

Central Girne-6/ Ozanköy-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Alsancak-1

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Maraş-1

İskele 

Central İskele-1/ Mehmetçik-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 18 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 11,523

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7

Number of Local Cases: 20

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 58

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,125,449

Total Number of Cases: 6,959

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,561

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 365

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 322

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Tır anayolda alev aldı
Tır anayolda alev aldı
Muhaceret Yasasında değişiklik yapma kararı alındı
Muhaceret Yasasında değişiklik yapma kararı alındı
Lefkoşa’da, Filistin’e destek gösterisi yapıldı
Lefkoşa’da, Filistin’e destek gösterisi yapıldı
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim