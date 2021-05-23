TRNC have 28 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,718. There were 28 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 38 people were discharged.

7 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.

14 people are from Lefkoşa, 6 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Kızılay-2/ Surlariçi-3/ Haspolat-2/ Ortaköy-3

Girne

Central Girne-5/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1

Güzelyurt

Aydınköy-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 23 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,718

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 28

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7

Number of Local Cases: 21

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 38

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,159,208

Total Number of Cases: 7,087

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,750

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 304

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 17

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 276

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 10

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 115

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 93

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,373