TRNC have 28 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,718. There were 28 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 38 people were discharged.
7 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.
14 people are from Lefkoşa, 6 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Kızılay-2/ Surlariçi-3/ Haspolat-2/ Ortaköy-3
Girne
Central Girne-5/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1
Güzelyurt
Aydınköy-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 23 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,718
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 28
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7
Number of Local Cases: 21
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 38
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,159,208
Total Number of Cases: 7,087
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,750
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 304
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 17
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 276
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 10
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 115
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 93
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,373
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 5,415
Son Güncelleme: 23.05.2021 19:09