Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
“Bir eşeklik yaptım, bu olayı kapatalım ”
11 yaşındaki çocuğa cinsel istismar
Yedişer Gün Ek Tutukluluk
Yedişer Gün Ek Tutukluluk
Cezaevine gönderildi
Cezaevine gönderildi
Kız kardeşine tecavüz iddiası
Kız kardeşine tecavüz iddiası
Kendisine emanet edilen çocuk tecavüze uğrayınca olayı örtmek istedi
Kendisine emanet edilen çocuk tecavüze...

TRNC have 28 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 6,718 tests were carried out. There were 28 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 38 people were discharged.”

23 Mayıs 2021 Pazar 18:59
20 Okunma
TRNC have 28 new positive COVID-19 cases
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,718. There were 28 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 38 people were discharged.
7 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.
14 people are from Lefkoşa, 6 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Kızılay-2/ Surlariçi-3/ Haspolat-2/ Ortaköy-3
Girne
Central Girne-5/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1
Güzelyurt
Aydınköy-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 23 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,718
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 28
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7
Number of Local Cases: 21
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 38
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,159,208
Total Number of Cases: 7,087
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,750
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 304
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 17
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 276
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 10
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 115
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 93
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,373
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 5,415
Son Güncelleme: 23.05.2021 19:09
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
21’i yerel 28 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
21’i yerel 28 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
Yarın 7 saatlik elektrik kesintisi olacak
Yarın 7 saatlik elektrik kesintisi olacak
KEİ: “Kültürel mirasın gelecek nesillere aktarılmasına destek oluyoruz”
KEİ: “Kültürel mirasın gelecek nesillere aktarılmasına destek oluyoruz”
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim