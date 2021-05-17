TRNC have 30 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,179. There were 30 positive cases, of which 23 were local. 39 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country by air. 5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 23 people are local cases.
8 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Girne, 10 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Taşkınköy-2/ Marmara-2/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Yenikent-1/ Metehan-1/ Alayköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-1/ Alsancak-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-2/ Baykal-3/ Çanakkale-4/ Yeniboğaziçi-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 17 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,179
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 30
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5
Number of Local Cases: 23
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,113,926
Total Number of Cases: 6,932
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,503
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 396
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 354
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 17
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 22
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 66
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,870
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 3,660