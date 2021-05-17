Künye
TRNC have 30 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 10,179 tests were carried out. There were 30 positive cases, of which 23 were local. 39 people were discharged.”

17 Mayıs 2021 Pazartesi 19:33
64 Okunma
TRNC have 30 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,179. There were 30 positive cases, of which 23 were local. 39 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 23 people are local cases.

8 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Girne, 10 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people  are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Taşkınköy-2/ Marmara-2/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Yenikent-1/ Metehan-1/ Alayköy-1

Girne 

Central Girne-1/ Alsancak-1

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Baykal-3/ Çanakkale-4/ Yeniboğaziçi-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 17 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,179

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 30

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 23

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,113,926

Total Number of Cases: 6,932

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,503

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 396

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 354

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 17

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 22

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 66

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,870

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 3,660

