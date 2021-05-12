TRNC have 31 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,305. There were 31 positive cases, of which 19 were local. 43 people were discharged.
5 people came to our country by air. 7 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 19 people are local cases.
10 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, 7 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-3/ Yenikent-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Değirmenlik-1/ Industrial Zone-1/ Ortaköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-2/ Dikmen-2/ Çatalköy-2/ Zeytinlik-1
Gazimağusa
Yenibooğaziçi-1
Güzelyurt
Lower Bostancı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 12 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,305
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 31
Number of Cases from Abroad: 5
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7
Number of Local Cases: 19
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 43
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,082,542
Total Number of Cases: 6,781
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,251
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 497
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 40
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 423
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 32
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 3