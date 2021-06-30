TRNC have 32 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,914. There were 32 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 25 people were discharged.
3 people came to our country by air. 7 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.
8 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Yenişehir-1/ Yenikent-1/ Minareliköy-2/ Kızılbaş-1/ Gelibolu-1/ Yeniceköy-1/ K.kaymaklı-1
Girne
Central Girne-6/ Doğanköy-1/ Dikmen-1/ Boğaz-1
Gazimağusa
Akdoğan-2/ Köprüköyü-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 30 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,914
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 32
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7
Number of Local Cases: 22
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 25
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,471,365
Total Number of Cases: 8,097
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,712
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 350
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 32
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 310
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 7
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,553
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 362
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 469
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,955
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 18,076