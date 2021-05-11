Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Parke taşını kavga ettiği kişinin kafasına vurdu
Parke taşını kavga ettiği kişinin...
Ev arkadaşını öldüren sanığa 27 yıl hapis
Ev arkadaşını öldüren sanığa 27...
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Açıklandı!
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Açıklandı!
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Ölümlü kazada karar açıklandı
Ölümlü kazada karar açıklandı

TRNC have 33 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 9,010 tests were carried out. There were 33 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 39 people were discharged.”

11 Mayıs 2021 Salı 19:22
190 Okunma
TRNC have 33 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,010. There were 33 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 39 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 8 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 24 people are local cases.

17 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, 5 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa 

Gönyeli-4/ Yenikent-2/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Industrial Zone-2/ Hamitköy-2/ Metehan-2/ Haspolat-1/ Çağlayan-1


Girne 

Central Girne-4/ Edremit-1

Gazimağusa 

Çanakkale Area-1


Güzelyurt 

Lower Bostancı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 11 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,010

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 33

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 8

Number of Local Cases: 24

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,076,237

Total Number of Cases: 6,750

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,206

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 511

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 43

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 448

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 18

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Son Güncelleme: 11.05.2021 19:27
Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
"Kubilay Özkıraç kavga istiyor, derdi güç gösterisi"
"Kubilay Özkıraç kavga istiyor, derdi güç gösterisi"
“Sosyal medyada yapılan tartışmalar nedeniyle son derece üzgünüz"
“Sosyal medyada yapılan tartışmalar nedeniyle son derece üzgünüz"
Tatar, İsrail'in Mescid-i Aksa’ya yönelik saldırılarını kınadı
Tatar, İsrail'in Mescid-i Aksa’ya yönelik saldırılarını kınadı
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim