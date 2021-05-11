TRNC have 33 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,010. There were 33 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 39 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 8 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 24 people are local cases.

17 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, 5 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-4/ Yenikent-2/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Industrial Zone-2/ Hamitköy-2/ Metehan-2/ Haspolat-1/ Çağlayan-1



Girne

Central Girne-4/ Edremit-1

Gazimağusa

Çanakkale Area-1



Güzelyurt

Lower Bostancı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 11 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,010

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 33

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 8

Number of Local Cases: 24

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,076,237

Total Number of Cases: 6,750

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,206

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 511

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 43

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 448

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 18

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33