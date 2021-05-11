TRNC have 33 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,010. There were 33 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 39 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 8 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 24 people are local cases.
17 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, 5 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-4/ Yenikent-2/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Industrial Zone-2/ Hamitköy-2/ Metehan-2/ Haspolat-1/ Çağlayan-1
Girne
Central Girne-4/ Edremit-1
Gazimağusa
Çanakkale Area-1
Güzelyurt
Lower Bostancı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 11 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,010
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 33
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 8
Number of Local Cases: 24
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,076,237
Total Number of Cases: 6,750
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,206
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 511
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 43
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 448
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 18
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33