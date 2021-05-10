TRNC have 34 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,186. There were 34 positive cases, of which 23 were local. 46 people were discharged.

11 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 23 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Hamitköy-2/ K.Kaymaklı-4/ Ortaköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ Alayköy-2/ Industrial Zone-1/ Gönyeli-4



Girne

Girne Boğaz-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Çamlıbel-1

Gazimağusa

Geçitkale-1/ Maraş-1

İskele

Makenzi Caddesi-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 10 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,186

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 34

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 11

Number of Local Cases: 23

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 46

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,067,227

Total Number of Cases: 6,717

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,167

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 517

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 43

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 450

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 22

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33