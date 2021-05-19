TRNC have 36 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,319. There were 36 positive cases, of which 31 were local. 27 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 31 people are local cases.

11 people are from Lefkoşa, 18 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Ortaköy-2/ Gönyeli-2/ Alayköy-1/ Kumsal-2/ Hamitköy-1/ Metehan-1

Girne

Central Girne-6/ Ozanköy-1/ Karakum-1/ Lapta-2/ Upper Girne-4/ Çatalköy-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 19 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,319

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 36

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 31

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 27

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,132,768

Total Number of Cases: 6,995

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,588

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 374

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 337

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 10

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1