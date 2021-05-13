Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Kız arkadaşını zorla kaçırıp darp etti
Kız arkadaşını zorla kaçırıp darp...
Parke taşını kavga ettiği kişinin kafasına vurdu
Parke taşını kavga ettiği kişinin...
Ev arkadaşını öldüren sanığa 27 yıl hapis
Ev arkadaşını öldüren sanığa 27...
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Açıklandı!
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Açıklandı!
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Flaş Haber
Plajlara maskesiz girmek yasak
Kapat

TRNC have 37 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 4,490 tests were carried out. There were 37 positive cases, of which 30 were local. 38 people were discharged.”

13 Mayıs 2021 Perşembe 19:31
91 Okunma
TRNC have 37 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 4,490. There were 37 positive cases, of which 30 were local. 38 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 30 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Gazimağusa, and 10 people are from the Girne region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-3/ Haspolat-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Hamitköy-5/ Ortaköy-2/ K.Kaymaklı-3

Girne 

Karaman Village-1/ Central Girne-6/ Çatalköy-2/ Kaşgar-1

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Paşaköy-1/ Mutluyaka-2


The general situation of Covid-19 as of 13 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 4,490

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 37

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 30

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 38

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,087,032

Total Number of Cases: 6,818

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,289

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 496

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 34

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 443

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 18

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
30'u yerel 37 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
30'u yerel 37 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
Gazimağusa’da bir araç ile bisiklet çarpıştı
Gazimağusa’da bir araç ile bisiklet çarpıştı
OKTAY'DAN KKTC HALKINA KUTLAMA
OKTAY'DAN KKTC HALKINA KUTLAMA
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim