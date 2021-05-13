TRNC have 37 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 4,490. There were 37 positive cases, of which 30 were local. 38 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 30 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Gazimağusa, and 10 people are from the Girne region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-3/ Haspolat-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Hamitköy-5/ Ortaköy-2/ K.Kaymaklı-3

Girne

Karaman Village-1/ Central Girne-6/ Çatalköy-2/ Kaşgar-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Paşaköy-1/ Mutluyaka-2



The general situation of Covid-19 as of 13 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 4,490

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 37

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 30

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 38

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,087,032

Total Number of Cases: 6,818

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,289

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 496

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 34

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 443

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 18

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33