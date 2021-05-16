TRNC have 38 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 7,443 tests were carried out. There were 38 positive cases, of which 31 were local. 43 people were discharged.”

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,443. There were 38 positive cases, of which 31 were local. 43 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air. 4 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 31 people are local cases.

19 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, and 3 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Çağlayan-2/ Gönyeli-4/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Lower Dikmen-1/ Kızılbaş-6/ Taşkınköy-1/ Marmara-1/ Ortaköy-2

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Alsancak-5/ Doğanköy-1

Gazimağusa

Çanakkale-1/ Baykal-1/ Görneç-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 16 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,443

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 38

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 31

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 43

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,103,747

Total Number of Cases: 6,902

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,464

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 405

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 365

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 33

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 339

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,914

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 3,594