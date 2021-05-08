TRNC have 41 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,276. There were 41 positive cases, of which 28 were local. 39 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 12 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 28 people are local cases.
10 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Gazimağusa, 11 people are from Girne, 1 person is from İskele, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Ortaköy-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Göçmenköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Alayköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-4/ Zeytinlik-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-5
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa -1/ Gülseren-2/ Karakol-1
İskele
Ağıllar Köyü-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 8 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,276
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 41
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12
Number of Local Cases: 28
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,050,981
Total Number of Cases: 6,649
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,074
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 542
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 52
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 460
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 28
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 253
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 51
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,367
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 2,127