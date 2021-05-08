Künye
Kıbrıs
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Açıklandı!
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Ölümlü kazada karar açıklandı
Evinde hassas terazi bulundu
İzinsiz aldığı araçla kaza yaptı

TRNC have 41 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 8,276 tests were carried out. There were 41 positive cases, of which 28 were local. 39 people were discharged.”

08 Mayıs 2021 Cumartesi 19:27
410 Okunma
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,276. There were 41 positive cases, of which 28 were local. 39 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 12 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 28 people are local cases.

10 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Gazimağusa, 11 people are from Girne, 1 person is from İskele, and 2 people  are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Göçmenköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Alayköy-1


Girne

Central Girne-4/ Zeytinlik-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-5

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa -1/ Gülseren-2/ Karakol-1

İskele

Ağıllar Köyü-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 8 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,276

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 41

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12

Number of Local Cases: 28

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 39

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,050,981

Total Number of Cases: 6,649

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,074

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 542

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 52

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 460

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 28

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 253

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 51

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,367

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 2,127

Son Güncelleme: 08.05.2021 19:46
