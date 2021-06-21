TRNC records 10 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,153. There were 10 local positive cases. 51 people were discharged.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, and 3 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Gönyeli-1

Girne

Lower Girne-1/ Alsancak-1/ Çağlayan-2

Gazimağusa

Karalkol Area-3

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 21 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,153

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 10

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0

Number of Local Cases: 10

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 51

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,392,352

Total Number of Cases: 7,773

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,474

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 264

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 236

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 4

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,661

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 363

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 1,058

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,048

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 14,213