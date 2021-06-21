Künye
Kıbrıs
Altın Hırsızları Teminata Bağlandı
Güney Kıbrıs'tan uyuşturucu ithal etti
21 gün cezaevine gönderildi
"Sizi öldüreceğim"
Ekmek teknesini ateşe verdiler
TRNC records 10 COVID cases

“A total of 9,153 tests were carried out. There were 10 local positive cases. 51 people were discharged.”

21 Haziran 2021 Pazartesi 19:42
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,153. There were 10 local positive cases. 51 people were discharged.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, and 3 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Gönyeli-1

Girne

Lower Girne-1/ Alsancak-1/ Çağlayan-2

Gazimağusa 

Karalkol Area-3

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 21 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,153

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 10

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0

Number of Local Cases: 10

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 51

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,392,352

Total Number of Cases: 7,773

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,474

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 264

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 236

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 4

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,661

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 363

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 1,058

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,048

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 14,213

