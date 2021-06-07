TRNC records 10 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,670. There were 10 positive cases, of which 5 were local. 24 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 5 people are local cases.

1 person is from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Girne, and 3 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by district

Lefkoşa

Surlariçi-1

Girne

Central Girne-1

Gazimağusa

Baykal-1/Mormenekşe-1/ Central Gazimağusa-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 7 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,670

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 10

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 5

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 24

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,274,583

Total Number of Cases: 7,432

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,122

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 277

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 247

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 6

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33