Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Araçta uyuşturucuyla yakalandılar
Araçta uyuşturucuyla yakalandılar
4 gün daha tutuklu kalacak
4 gün daha tutuklu kalacak
3 gün daha ek tutukluluk
3 gün daha ek tutukluluk
Polise gösterdiği ehliyet sahte çıktı
Polise gösterdiği ehliyet sahte çıktı
"Alkollüydüm hatırlamıyorum"
"Alkollüydüm hatırlamıyorum"

TRNC records 10 COVID cases

“A total of 8,670 tests were carried out. There were 10 positive cases, of which 5 were local. 24 people were discharged.”

07 Haziran 2021 Pazartesi 19:22
132 Okunma
TRNC records 10 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,670. There were 10 positive cases, of which 5 were local. 24 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 4 people  are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 5 people are local cases.

1 person is from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Girne, and 3 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by district 

Lefkoşa 

Surlariçi-1

Girne

Central Girne-1 

Gazimağusa 

Baykal-1/Mormenekşe-1/ Central Gazimağusa-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 7 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,670

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 10

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 5

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 24

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,274,583

Total Number of Cases: 7,432

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,122

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 277

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 247

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 6

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
2 yıllık toplu iş sözleşmesi imzalandı
2 yıllık toplu iş sözleşmesi imzalandı
Çatalköy'de ormanlık arazide yangın çıktı
Çatalköy'de ormanlık arazide yangın çıktı
En çok geçiş Metehan Kapısı’ndan yapıldı
En çok geçiş Metehan Kapısı’ndan yapıldı
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim