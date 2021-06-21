TRNC records 10 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,153. There were 10 local positive cases. 51 people were discharged.
3 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, and 3 people are from the Gazimağusa region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Gönyeli-1
Girne
Lower Girne-1/ Alsancak-1/ Çağlayan-2
Gazimağusa
Karalkol Area-3
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 21 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,153
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 10
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0
Number of Local Cases: 10
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 51
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,392,352
Total Number of Cases: 7,773
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,474
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 264
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 236
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 4
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,661
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 363
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 1,058
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,048
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 14,213