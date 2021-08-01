TRNC records 100 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 11,379. There were 100 positive cases, of which 78 were local. 131 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country from abroad by sea and 5 people by air. 14 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 78 people are local cases.

21 people are from Lefkoşa, 35 people are from Girne, 20 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-5/ Yenikent-2/ Gönyeli-3/ Değirmenlik-2/ Hamitköy-2/ Metehan-1/ Taşkınköy-2/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Ortaköy-2

Girne

Central Girne-17/ Lapta-2/ Kaşgar-2/ Ozanköy-1/ Karaağaç-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Zeytinlik-1/ Upper Girne-2/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Alsancak-2/ Çatalköy-4

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-4/ Serdarlı-1/ Maraş-7/ Tuzla-1/ Mormenekşe-1/ Baykal-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-2 / Sakarya-1/ Dörtyol-1/ Çanakkale-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-2

The Covid-19 general situation as of 1 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 11,379

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 100

Number of Cases from Abroad: 8

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 14

Number of Local Cases: 78

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 131

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,966,936

Total Number of Cases: 11,661

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,994

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,627

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 88

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,442

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 92

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,189

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 176

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 132

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,261

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 31,213