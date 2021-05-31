TRNC records 105 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,593. There were 105 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 34 people were discharged.
5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 100 people are local cases.
95 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Metehan-90/ Çağlayan-1/ Gönyeli-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3
Girne
Karakum-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1/ Beyarmudu-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 31 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,539
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 105
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5
Number of Local Cases: 100
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 34
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,219,610
Total Number of Cases: 7,229
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,965
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 322
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 29
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 249
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 42
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33