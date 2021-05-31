TRNC records 105 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,593. There were 105 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 34 people were discharged.

5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 100 people are local cases.

95 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Metehan-90/ Çağlayan-1/ Gönyeli-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3

Girne

Karakum-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Beyarmudu-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 31 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,539

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 105

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 100

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 34

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,219,610

Total Number of Cases: 7,229

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,965

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 322

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 29

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 249

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 42

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33