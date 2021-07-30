Künye
Kıbrıs 33
Önce dövdü, sonra pasaport ve telefonunu aldı
Kavga; Az kalsın arkadaşını öldürüyordu
Kaçırdıkları adamın burnunu kırdılar!
4 yıl sonra KKTC’ye kaçak girerken yakalandılar
Kanlı biten kavga mahkemede son buldu
TRNC records 106 COVID cases

“A total of 27,898 tests were carried out. There were 106 positive cases, of which 83 were local. 78 people were discharged.”

30 Temmuz 2021 Cuma 22:06
103 Okunma
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 27,898. There were 106 positive cases, of which 83 were local. 78 people were discharged.

6 people came from abroad by air and 1 person came by sea. 16 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 83 people are local cases.

28 people are from Lefkoşa, 25 people are from Girne, 21 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Güzelyurt, 4 people are from İskele, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Haspolat-1/ Göçmenköy-2/ Yenikent-2/Gönyeli-7/ Kızılbaş-3/ Hamitköy-2/ Yılmazköy-1/ Surlariçi-2/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Kırıkkale-1/ Near East Boulevard-5

Girne

Central Girne-5/ Doğanköy-1/ Alsancak-6/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Dağyolu-1/ Kaşgar-2/ Zeytinlik-1/ Lapta-4/ Boğazköy-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Karakum-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-5/ Maraş-1/ Baykal-2/ Nergisli-2/ Surlariçi-1/ Mutluyaka-1/ İnönü-2 / Karakol-1/ Gülseren-2/ Canbulat-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Tuzla-2

İskele

Aygün-2/ Kuzucuk-1/ Turnalar-1

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-2/ Kalkanlı-1/ Bostancı-1

Lefke

Yeşilyurt-1


The Covid-19 general situation as of 30 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 27,898 

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 106

Number of Cases from Abroad: 7

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 16

Number of Local Cases: 83

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 78

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,939,156

Total Number of Cases: 11,445

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,687

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,718

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 80

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,483

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 150

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  5

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 6,381

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 291
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 155

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,213

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 30,688

ABD, Türkiye ve Kuzey Kıbrıs'a Maraş'la ilgili kararını geri alması çağrısı yaptı
Şahiner: Sen uyu UBP, sandıkta uyanacaksın!
Çalışma ve Sosyal Güvenlik Bakanlığı Müsteşar mevkiine Erman Yaylalı atandı.
