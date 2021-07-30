TRNC records 106 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 27,898. There were 106 positive cases, of which 83 were local. 78 people were discharged.
6 people came from abroad by air and 1 person came by sea. 16 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 83 people are local cases.
28 people are from Lefkoşa, 25 people are from Girne, 21 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Güzelyurt, 4 people are from İskele, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Haspolat-1/ Göçmenköy-2/ Yenikent-2/Gönyeli-7/ Kızılbaş-3/ Hamitköy-2/ Yılmazköy-1/ Surlariçi-2/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Kırıkkale-1/ Near East Boulevard-5
Girne
Central Girne-5/ Doğanköy-1/ Alsancak-6/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Dağyolu-1/ Kaşgar-2/ Zeytinlik-1/ Lapta-4/ Boğazköy-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Karakum-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-5/ Maraş-1/ Baykal-2/ Nergisli-2/ Surlariçi-1/ Mutluyaka-1/ İnönü-2 / Karakol-1/ Gülseren-2/ Canbulat-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Tuzla-2
İskele
Aygün-2/ Kuzucuk-1/ Turnalar-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2/ Kalkanlı-1/ Bostancı-1
Lefke
Yeşilyurt-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 30 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 27,898
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 106
Number of Cases from Abroad: 7
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 16
Number of Local Cases: 83
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 78
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,939,156
Total Number of Cases: 11,445
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,687
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,718
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 80
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,483
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 150
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 6,381
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 291
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 155
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,213
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 30,688