Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Polisi görünce ortalık karıştı ; 2 kişi daha aranıyor
Polisi görünce ortalık karıştı
Benzeri suçtan sabıkası var
Benzeri suçtan sabıkası var
Kamu görevlisi hakkında karar açıklandı
Kamu görevlisi hakkında karar açıklandı
Kız meselesi bıçaklı kavgayla son buldu
Kız meselesi bıçaklı kavgayla son...
Kamu Görevlisi mahkemeye çıkarıldı
Kamu Görevlisi mahkemeye çıkarıldı

TRNC records 106 COVID cases

banner102

“A total of 20,397 tests were carried out. There were 106 positive cases, of which 97 were local. 51 people were discharged.”

16 Temmuz 2021 Cuma 21:50
35 Okunma
TRNC records 106 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 20,397. There were 106 positive cases, of which 97 were local. 51 people were discharged.

9 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 97 people are local cases.

27 people are from Lefkoşa, 57 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, 5 people are from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-2 / Yenikent-2/ K.Kaymaklı-4 / Yenişehir-2 / Hamitköy-2 / Metehan-2/ Taşkınköy-3 / Çağlayan-1/ Kumsal-2 / Surlariçi-1/ Haspolat-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1 / Ortaköy-1/ Marmara-1/ Gönyeli-1

Girne

Central Girne-22 / Zeytinlik-2/ Karakum-1 / Alsancak-10 / Upper Girne-6/ Çatalköy-4 / Dikmen-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Boğazköy-3/ Ozanköy-2/ Çamlıbel-1/ Lapta-4

Gazimağusa 

Gülseren-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Beyarmudu-2 

İskele

Kumyalı-1

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-2/ Aydınköy-1/ Yayla-1 / Lower Bostancı-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1/ Gemikonağı-1


The Covid-19 general situation as of 16 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 20,397

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 106

Number of Cases from Abroad: 

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9

Number of Local Cases: 97

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 51

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,700,129

Total Number of Cases: 9,660

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,345

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,279

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 79

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,050

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 147

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  3

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,657

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 428
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 414

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,136

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 25,544

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Elif Yarkın vefat etti
Elif Yarkın vefat etti
Karel Bebek Yaşam Savaşını Kaybetti
Karel Bebek Yaşam Savaşını Kaybetti
Erdoğan’ın Meclis’te Konuşmasına CTP İmzası
Erdoğan’ın Meclis’te Konuşmasına CTP İmzası
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim