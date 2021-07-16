TRNC records 106 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 20,397. There were 106 positive cases, of which 97 were local. 51 people were discharged.

9 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 97 people are local cases.

27 people are from Lefkoşa, 57 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, 5 people are from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-2 / Yenikent-2/ K.Kaymaklı-4 / Yenişehir-2 / Hamitköy-2 / Metehan-2/ Taşkınköy-3 / Çağlayan-1/ Kumsal-2 / Surlariçi-1/ Haspolat-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1 / Ortaköy-1/ Marmara-1/ Gönyeli-1

Girne

Central Girne-22 / Zeytinlik-2/ Karakum-1 / Alsancak-10 / Upper Girne-6/ Çatalköy-4 / Dikmen-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Boğazköy-3/ Ozanköy-2/ Çamlıbel-1/ Lapta-4

Gazimağusa

Gülseren-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Beyarmudu-2

İskele

Kumyalı-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-2/ Aydınköy-1/ Yayla-1 / Lower Bostancı-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1/ Gemikonağı-1



The Covid-19 general situation as of 16 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 20,397

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 106

Number of Cases from Abroad:

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9

Number of Local Cases: 97

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 51

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,700,129

Total Number of Cases: 9,660

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,345

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,279

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 79

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,050

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 147

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,657

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 428

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 414

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,136

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 25,544