TRNC records 111 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,364. There were 111 positive cases, of which 90 were local. 52 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 20 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 90 people are local cases.

24 people are from Lefkoşa, 46 people are from Girne, 16 people are from Gazimağusa, and 4 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Hamitköy-6/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Göçmenköy-3 / Çağlayan-1/ Haspolat-1/ Düzova-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Ortaköy-2/ Gönyeli-4 / Metehan-1/ Demirhan-1

Girne

Central Girne-15/ Lapta-5 / Alsancak-7/ Dikmen-1/ Karakum-2/ Zeytinlik-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Doğanköy-1/ Lower Girne-3 / Upper Girne-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Çatalköy-3 / Karşıyaka-2 / Edremit-1/ Boğazköy-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3 / Dumlupınar-1/ Baykal-2/ Gülseren-2/ Piyale Paşa-1/ Karakol-3/ Tuzla-2 / Çanakkale-1/ Sakarya-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-1/ Bostancı-3

The Covid-19 general situation as of 11 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,364

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 111

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 20

Number of Local Cases: 90

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 52

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,596,981

Total Number of Cases: 9,066

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,070

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 960

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 67

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 825

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 67

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,318

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 338

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 254

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,427

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 22,708