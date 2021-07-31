TRNC records 113 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 16,401. There were 113 positive cases, of which 93 were local. 170 people were discharged.

4 people came from abroad by air. 16 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 93 people are local cases.

27 people are from Lefkoşa, 30 people are from Girne, 21 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, 13 people are from İskele, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-3/ Alayköy-3/ Haspolat-2/ Hamitköy-3/ K.kaymaklı-2/ Yılmazköy-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Ortaköy-2/ Yenikent-2/ Gelibolu-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Kırıkkale-1/ Akıncılar-1

Girne

Central Girne-16/ Ozanköy-1/ Zeytinlik-3/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Doğanköy-2/ Dikmen-2/ Lower Girne-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Karaağaç-1/ Lapta-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-7/ Yeniboğaziçi-3/ Dörtyol-1/ Kaliland-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Gülseren-4/ Çanakkale-1/ İnönü-1/ Güvercinlik-1/ Sakarya-1

İskele

Central İskele-1/ Altınova-3/ Aygün-2/ Bahçeli Village-1 / Ziyamet-5 / Boltaşlı-1

Güzelyurt

Kalkanlı-1

Lefke

Yedidalga-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 31 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 16,401

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 113

Number of Cases from Abroad: 4

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 16

Number of Local Cases: 93

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 170

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,955,557

Total Number of Cases: 11,562

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,863

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,659

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 97

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,433

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 124

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,962

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 397

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 393

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,217

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 31,081