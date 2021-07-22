TRNC records 113 COVID cases

“A total of 10,783 tests were carried out. There were 113 positive cases, of which 85 were local. 109 people were discharged.”
3 people came from abroad by air. 25 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 85 people are local cases.
30 people are from Lefkoşa, 34 people are from Girne, 9 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Güzelyurt, 6 people are from İskele, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-2/ Yenikent-4/ Gönyeli-5/ Haspolat-2/ Akıncılar-1/ K.Kaymaklı-5/ Yenişehir-2/ Marmara-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Demirhan-1/ Gaziköy-4/ Hamitköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-16/ Ağırdağ-1/ Alsancak-6/ Çatalköy-2/ Esentepe-3/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Karşıyaka-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Lapta-2
Gazimağusa
Kaleiçi-1/ Tirmen-1/ Görneç-1/ Maraş-1/ Ulukışla-2/ Çanakkale-1/ Mutluyaka-1/ Sakarya-1
İskele
Central İskele-1/ Ağıllar-2/ Sınırüstü-1/ Kuzucuk-2
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-3/ Upper Bostancı-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-2
The Covid-19 general situation as of 22 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,783
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 113
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 25
Number of Local Cases: 85
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 109
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,780,106
Total Number of Cases: 10,303
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,063
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,203
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 65
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 993
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 139
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 37
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 6
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 486
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 1,206
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 464
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,215
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 27,599