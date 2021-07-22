TRNC records 113 COVID cases

“A total of 10,783 tests were carried out. There were 113 positive cases, of which 85 were local. 109 people were discharged.”

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 10,783. There were 113 positive cases, of which 85 were local. 109 people were discharged.

3 people came from abroad by air. 25 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 85 people are local cases.

30 people are from Lefkoşa, 34 people are from Girne, 9 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Güzelyurt, 6 people are from İskele, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-2/ Yenikent-4/ Gönyeli-5/ Haspolat-2/ Akıncılar-1/ K.Kaymaklı-5/ Yenişehir-2/ Marmara-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Demirhan-1/ Gaziköy-4/ Hamitköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-16/ Ağırdağ-1/ Alsancak-6/ Çatalköy-2/ Esentepe-3/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Karşıyaka-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Lapta-2

Gazimağusa

Kaleiçi-1/ Tirmen-1/ Görneç-1/ Maraş-1/ Ulukışla-2/ Çanakkale-1/ Mutluyaka-1/ Sakarya-1

İskele

Central İskele-1/ Ağıllar-2/ Sınırüstü-1/ Kuzucuk-2

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-3/ Upper Bostancı-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-2



The Covid-19 general situation as of 22 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,783

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 113

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 25

Number of Local Cases: 85

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 109

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,780,106

Total Number of Cases: 10,303

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,063

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,203

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 65

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 993

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 139

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 37

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 6

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 486

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 1,206

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 464

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,215

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 27,599