Kıbrıs
Kamu Görevlisi mahkemeye çıkarıldı
“A total of 20,029 tests were carried out. There were 116 positive cases, of which 105 were local. 73 people were discharged.”

14 Temmuz 2021 Çarşamba 19:57
TRNC records 116 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 20,029. There were 116 positive cases, of which 105 were local. 73 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 9 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 105 people are local cases.

35 people are from Lefkoşa, 47 people are from Girne, 13 people are from Gazimağusa, 6 people are from Güzelyurt, 3 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-6/ Taşkınköy-3 / K.Kaymaklı-2/ Gönyeli-11/ Alayköy-2/ Hamitköy-2 / Çağlayan-1/ Göçmenköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ Kanlıköy-1/ Gaziköy-2 / Ortaköy-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Kızılbaş-1

Girne

Central Girne-11/ Lower Girne-1/ Upper Girne-9/ Dikmen-4/ Zeytinlik-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Karşıyaka-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Alsancak-4/ Çatalköy-3/ Karakum-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Edremit-1/ Düzova-1/ Lapta-5

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-5/ Tirmen-1 / Maraş-2/ Baykal-1/ Karakol-1/ Industrial Zone-1/ Çanakkale-1/ Paşaköy-1

İskele

Mehmetçik-1

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-3/ Kalkanlı-1/ Lower Bostancı-1/ Yuvacık-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-2/ Gemikonağı-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 14 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 20,029

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 116

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9

Number of Local Cases: 105

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 73

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,661,786

Total Number of Cases: 9,404

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,250

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,118

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 62

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 987

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 66

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  3

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,849

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 284
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 505

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,442

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 24,590

TRNC
