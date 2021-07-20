TRNC records 118 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 7,292. There were 118 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 1 person died, 119 people were discharged.
1 person came from abroad by air. 17 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 100 people are local cases.
16 people are from Lefkoşa, 56 people are from Girne, 20 people are from Gazimağusa, 7 people are from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-3 / Yenikent-2 / K.Kaymaklı-5 / Göçmenköy-1/ Dereboyu-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Ortaköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-21/ Çatalköy-4 / Alsancak-18 / Esentepe-4 / Karaoğlanoğlu-3 / Lower Girne-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Lapta-4
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-4/ Maraş-4/ Tuzla-1/ Sakarya-4 / Tirmen-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-3 / Baykal-1/ Pile-1
İskele
Kaplıca-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2/Aydınköy-1/ Serhatköy-3 / Upper Bostancı-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 20 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,292
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 118
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 17
Number of Local Cases: 100
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 119
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,757,185
Total Number of Cases: 10,098
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,794
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,269
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 89
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,019
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 156
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 37
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today:
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 391
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 416
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,151
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 27,010