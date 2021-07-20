Künye
Kıbrıs
Sahte dolarla kumar oynadılar
Paketçi paraları cebe attı
Sarhoş kafayla kapıya dayandı
"Senin sonun ölüm seni bu gece öldüreceğim"
Polisi görünce ortalık karıştı ; 2 kişi daha aranıyor
TRNC records 118 COVID cases

“A total of 7,292 tests were carried out. There were 118 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 1 person died, 119 people were discharged.”

20 Temmuz 2021 Salı 19:52
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 7,292. There were 118 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 1 person died, 119 people were discharged.

1 person came from abroad by air. 17 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 100 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 56 people are from Girne, 20 people are from Gazimağusa, 7 people are from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-3 / Yenikent-2 / K.Kaymaklı-5 / Göçmenköy-1/ Dereboyu-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Ortaköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-21/ Çatalköy-4 / Alsancak-18 / Esentepe-4 / Karaoğlanoğlu-3 / Lower Girne-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Lapta-4 

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-4/ Maraş-4/ Tuzla-1/ Sakarya-4 / Tirmen-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-3 / Baykal-1/ Pile-1

İskele

Kaplıca-1

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-2/Aydınköy-1/ Serhatköy-3 / Upper Bostancı-1


The Covid-19 general situation as of 20 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,292

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 118

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 17

Number of Local Cases: 100

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 119

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,757,185

Total Number of Cases: 10,098

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,794

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,269

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 89

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,019

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 156

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 37

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  5

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 391
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 416

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,151

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 27,010

TRNC
