TRNC records 118 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 24,741. There were 118 positive cases, of which 108 were local. 50 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 9 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 108 people are local cases.
36 people are from Lefkoşa, 53 people are from Girne, 10 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 6 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-2/ Yenikent-1/ Göçmenköy-4/ Düzova-3 / Yenicami-1 / Surlariçi-2/ Hamitköy-7/ Yenişehir-2/ Meriç-1/ Metehan-2/ Gönyeli-4 / K.Kaymaklı-4 / Ortaköy-2 / Gelibolu-1
Girne
Central Girne-24/ Doğanköy-2 / Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Çatalköy-2/ Upper Girne-1/ Erdemli-1/ Şirinevler-1/ Ozanköy-3/ Esentepe-1/ Zeytinlik-2/ Alsancak-10/ Lapta-2/ Taşkent-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-4/ Çanakkale-1/ Piyale Paşa-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Alaniçi-1/ Baykal-2
İskele
Yeşilköy-1/ Bahçeler-1/ Yenierenköy-1/ Mersinlik-1/ Aygün-1/ Kuzucuk-1
Güzelyurt
Zümrütköy-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-1/ Yeşilyurt-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 12 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 24,741
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 118
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9
Number of Local Cases: 108
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 50
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,621,722
Total Number of Cases: 9,184
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,120
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,028
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 59
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 880
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 88
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,797
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 380
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 941
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,866
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 23,649