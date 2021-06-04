Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Uyuşturucuyu iç çamaşırının içinde saklamış
Uyuşturucuyu iç çamaşırının içinde saklamış
Mahkeme kararını açıkladı
Mahkeme kararını açıkladı
1 kişi daha aranıyor
1 kişi daha aranıyor
İki kişi daha aranıyor
İki kişi daha aranıyor
Satışa hazır uyuşturucu ile yakalandı
Satışa hazır uyuşturucu ile yakalandı

TRNC records 12 COVID cases

“A total of 8,752 tests were carried out. There were 12 positive cases, of which 7 were local. 15 people were discharged.”

04 Haziran 2021 Cuma 19:29
0 Okunma
TRNC records 12 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,752. There were 12 positive cases, of which 7 were local. 15 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 7 people are local cases.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa 

Alayköy-1/ Cihangir-1/ K.Kaymaklı-1 

Gazimağusa

Karakol-1/ Gülseren-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 4 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,752

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 12

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 7

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 15

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,252,548

Total Number of Cases: 7,387

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,057

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 297

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 257

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 15

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
7'si yerel 12 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
7'si yerel 12 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
Saner, KTSO Yönetim Kurulu’nu kabul etti
Saner, KTSO Yönetim Kurulu’nu kabul etti
Çevre Koruma Dairesi Lefke’de poşet denetimi yaptı
Çevre Koruma Dairesi Lefke’de poşet denetimi yaptı
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim