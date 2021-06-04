TRNC records 12 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,752. There were 12 positive cases, of which 7 were local. 15 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 7 people are local cases.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Alayköy-1/ Cihangir-1/ K.Kaymaklı-1

Gazimağusa

Karakol-1/ Gülseren-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 4 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,752

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 12

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 7

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 15

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,252,548

Total Number of Cases: 7,387

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,057

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 297

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 257

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 15

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33