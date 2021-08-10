TRNC records 129 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 20,241. There were 129 positive cases, of which 106 were local. 143 people were discharged.

6 people came to our country from abroad by air, and 1 person came by sea. 16 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 106 people are local cases.

41 people are from Lefkoşa, 47 people are from Girne, 9 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from İskele, and 6 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-5/ Göçmenköy-2/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ K.kaymaklı-3/ Arapahmet-1 / Yenişehir-1/ Yenicami-1/ Yenikent-3/ Dumlupınar-1/ Kızılbaş-3/ Marmara-1/ Haspolat-2/ Metehan-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Gönyeli-8 / Ortaköy-4 / Haspolat-3

Girne

Central Girne-29/ Ağırdağ-1/ Alsancak-7/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Edremit-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Ozanköy-2/ Dikmen-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Lapta-2

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3// Dumlupınar-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-3/ Baykal-1/ Maraş-1

İskele

Central İskele-2/ Turnalar-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-4/ Zümrütköy-2



The Covid-19 general situation as of 10 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 20,241

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 129

Number of Cases from Abroad: 7

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 16

Number of Local Cases: 106

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 143

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,111,870

Total Number of Cases: 12,804

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,153

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,609

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 38

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,469

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 94

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 8

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,869

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 275

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 452

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,592

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 34,397