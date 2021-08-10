TRNC records 129 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 20,241. There were 129 positive cases, of which 106 were local. 143 people were discharged.
6 people came to our country from abroad by air, and 1 person came by sea. 16 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 106 people are local cases.
41 people are from Lefkoşa, 47 people are from Girne, 9 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from İskele, and 6 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-5/ Göçmenköy-2/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ K.kaymaklı-3/ Arapahmet-1 / Yenişehir-1/ Yenicami-1/ Yenikent-3/ Dumlupınar-1/ Kızılbaş-3/ Marmara-1/ Haspolat-2/ Metehan-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Gönyeli-8 / Ortaköy-4 / Haspolat-3
Girne
Central Girne-29/ Ağırdağ-1/ Alsancak-7/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Edremit-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Ozanköy-2/ Dikmen-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Lapta-2
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-3// Dumlupınar-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-3/ Baykal-1/ Maraş-1
İskele
Central İskele-2/ Turnalar-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-4/ Zümrütköy-2
The Covid-19 general situation as of 10 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 20,241
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 129
Number of Cases from Abroad: 7
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 16
Number of Local Cases: 106
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 143
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,111,870
Total Number of Cases: 12,804
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,153
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,609
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 38
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,469
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 94
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 8
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,869
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 275
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 452
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,592
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 34,397