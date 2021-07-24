TRNC records 139 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 19,068. There were 139 positive cases, of which 116 were local. 1 person died, 62 people were discharged.
9 people came from abroad by air. 14 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 116 people are local cases.
31 people are from Lefkoşa, 50 people are from Girne, 21 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Güzelyurt, and 10 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-3/ Ortaköy-3/ Akıncılar-1/ Değirmenlik-1/ Gaziköy-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Hamitköy-2 / Haspolat-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ K.Kaymaklı-6/ Marmara-1/ Sulariçi-3/ Taşkınköy-1/ Yenikent-1/ Yenişehir-2/ Yılmazköy-2
Girne
Central Girne-14/ Alsancak-3/ Boğazköy-2 / Çatalköy-9 / Dikmen-10/ Edremit-1/ Karaağaç-1 / Karakum-1/ Lapta-6/ Ozanköy-1/ Pınarbaşı-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-4 / Tirmen-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Akova-1/ Çanakkale-3 / Baykal-2/ Geçitkale-2 / Maraş-1/ Akdoğan-1/ Vadili-1/ Gülseren-1 / Ağıllar Village-1
İskele
Ardahan-1/ Mersinlik-2/ Yedikonuk-3/ Yenierenköy-3 / Büyükkonuk-1
Güzelyurt
Yayla-1/ Central Güzelyurt-1 / Akçay-1/ Güneşköy-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 24 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 19,068
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 139
Number of Cases from Abroad: 9
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 14
Number of Local Cases: 116
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 62
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,812,459
Total Number of Cases: 10,577
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,125
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,386
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 69
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,117
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 197
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 39
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,748
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 203
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 554
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,829
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 28,422