TRNC records 14 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,581. There were 14 positive cases, of which 13 were local. 27 people were discharged.

1 person is a previously identified contact of cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 13 people are local cases.

7 people are from Lefkoşa, 3 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Göçmenköy-1/ Yenişehir-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Alayköy-1/ Hamitköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-3

Gazimağusa

Ulukışla-2

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 2 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,581

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 14

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 13

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 27

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,235,691

Total Number of Cases: 7,359

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,025

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 301

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 262

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 11

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33