TRNC records 142 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 13,440. There were 142 positive cases, of which 124 were local. 95 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country from abroad by air. 15 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 124 people are local cases.

38 people are from Lefkoşa, 60 people are from Girne, 23 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from İskele, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-3/ Kumsal-1/ Gönyeli-5/ Marmara-3/ Yenikent-1/ Değirmenlik-1/ Metehan-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Minareliköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Göçmenköy-2/ Çağlayan-1/ K.Kaymaklı-8/ Ortaköy-4/ Surlariçi-3 / Near East Boulevard-1/ Yılmazköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-30/ Zeytinlik-1/ Esentepe-1/ Karakum-5/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Doğanköy-1/ Lower Girne-2/ Upper Girne-3/ Lapta-2/ Çamlıbel-1/ Alsancak-4/ Çatalköy-6/ Beylerbeyi-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-8/ Dumlupınar-1/ Çanakkale-2/ Maraş-2/ Mutluyaka-2/ İnönü-1/ Baykal-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-6

İskele

Bafra-1

Güzelyurt

Serhatköy-1

Lefke

Gemikonağı-1



The Covid-19 general situation as of 5 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 13,440

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 142

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 15

Number of Local Cases: 142

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 95

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,034,222

Total Number of Cases: 12,177

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,601

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,536

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 61

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,378

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 90

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 7

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,107

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 470

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 369

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,591

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 32,540