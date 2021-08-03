TRNC records 148 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 16,292. There were 148 positive cases, of which 133 were local. 107 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country from abroad by air. 14 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 133 people are local cases.
43 people are from Lefkoşa, 54 people are from Girne, 21 people are from Gazimağusa, 6 people are from İskele, 8 people are from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-4/ Cihangir-1/ Gönyeli-10/ Yenikent-3/ Gelibolu-1/ Kırıkkale-1/ Alayköy-2/ Yenişehir-1/ Göçmenköy-2/ Akıncılar-1/ Çağlayan-1/ Değirmenlik-2/ Taşkınköy-5/ K.kaymaklı-3/ Ortaköy-3/ Near East Boulevard-1/ Yılmazköy-2
Girne
Central Girne-23/ Zeytinlik-3/ Esentepe-1/ Karakum-6/ Doğanköy-2/ Dikmen-1/ Lapta-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Alsancak-4/ Çatalköy-10/ Boğazköy-2
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-6/ Tuzla-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Maraş-3/ Karakol-1/ Beyarmudu-3 / Baykal-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-4/ Sakarya-1
İskele
Central İskele-2/ Mersinlik-1/ Sınırüstü-1/ Yeni İskele-2
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-4/ Akçay-1/ Bostancı-3
Lefke
Gemikonağı-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 3 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 16,292
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 148
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 14
Number of Local Cases: 133
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 107
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,003,630
Total Number of Cases: 11,903
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,337
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,526
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 72
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,328
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 119
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 7
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,888
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 286
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 283
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,358
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 31,953