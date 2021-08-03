TRNC records 148 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 16,292. There were 148 positive cases, of which 133 were local. 107 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country from abroad by air. 14 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 133 people are local cases.

43 people are from Lefkoşa, 54 people are from Girne, 21 people are from Gazimağusa, 6 people are from İskele, 8 people are from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-4/ Cihangir-1/ Gönyeli-10/ Yenikent-3/ Gelibolu-1/ Kırıkkale-1/ Alayköy-2/ Yenişehir-1/ Göçmenköy-2/ Akıncılar-1/ Çağlayan-1/ Değirmenlik-2/ Taşkınköy-5/ K.kaymaklı-3/ Ortaköy-3/ Near East Boulevard-1/ Yılmazköy-2

Girne

Central Girne-23/ Zeytinlik-3/ Esentepe-1/ Karakum-6/ Doğanköy-2/ Dikmen-1/ Lapta-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Alsancak-4/ Çatalköy-10/ Boğazköy-2

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-6/ Tuzla-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Maraş-3/ Karakol-1/ Beyarmudu-3 / Baykal-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-4/ Sakarya-1

İskele

Central İskele-2/ Mersinlik-1/ Sınırüstü-1/ Yeni İskele-2

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-4/ Akçay-1/ Bostancı-3

Lefke

Gemikonağı-1



The Covid-19 general situation as of 3 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 16,292

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 148

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 14

Number of Local Cases: 133

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 107

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,003,630

Total Number of Cases: 11,903

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,337

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,526

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 72

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,328

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 119

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 7

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,888

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 286

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 283

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,358

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 31,953