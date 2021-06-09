TRNC records 15 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,481. There were 15 positive cases, of which 14 were local. 10 people were discharged.

1 person is a contact of previously identified cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 14 people are local cases.

7 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Girne, and 5 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by district

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Demirhan-2/ Surlariçi-1

Girne

Boğazköy-1/ Lapta-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-4/ Maraş-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 9 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,481

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 15

Number of Cases from Abroad:

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 14

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 10

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,291,219

Total Number of Cases: 7,473

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,161

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 279

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 246

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 7

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 276

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 198

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,606

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 9,432