TRNC records 157 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 23,047. There were 157 positive cases, of which 134 were local. 77 people were discharged.

3 people came from abroad by air. 20 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 134 people are local cases.

42 people are from Lefkoşa, 52 people are from Girne, 20 people are from Gazimağusa, 14 people are from Güzelyurt, 4 people are from İskele, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-2/ K.kaymaklı-3 / Gönyeli-4 / Yılmazköy-10/ Surlariçi-4 / Ortaköy-4 / Hamitköy-6 / Alayköy-2 / Göçmenköy-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Near East Boulevard-1/ Marmara-1 / Haspolat-3

Girne

Central Girne-20/ Şirinevler-2/ Alsancak-8 / Ozanköy-4 / Lapta-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Karakum-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-4/ Edremit-1/ Geçitköy-1/ Dağyolu-1/ Çatalköy-5/ Karmi-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Doğanköy-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Kaliland-2/ Karakol-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Serdarlı-3/ Tatlısu-1/ Akdoğan-1/ İnönü-1/ Baykal-3/ Gülseren-1/ Akova-1

İskele

Central İskele-3/ Boğaz-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-6/ Kalkanlı-3/ Akçay-5

Lefke

Central Lefke-1/ Yedidalga-1



The Covid-19 general situation as of 27 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 23,047

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 157

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 20

Number of Local Cases: 134

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 77

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,873,727

Total Number of Cases: 11,043

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,351

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,653

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 78

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,225

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 334

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 39

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 6

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 8,346

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 240

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 182

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,794

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 30,067