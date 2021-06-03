TRNC records 16 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,105. There were 16 local positive cases. 17 people were discharged.
7 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Köşklüçiftlik-2/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Cihangir-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Alayköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-2/ Boğazköy-1/ Karakum-1
Gazimağusa
Vadili-2/ Maras-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 3 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,105
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0
Number of Local Cases: 16
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 17
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,243,796
Total Number of Cases: 7,375
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,042
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 300
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 259
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2