TRNC records 16 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,975. There were 16 local positive cases. 8 people were discharged.
2 people are from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, 1 person is from İskele, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Marmara-1/ Gelibolu-1
Girne
Central Girne-7/ Lower Girne-1/ Upper Girne-1 / Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karşıyaka-1
İskele
Aygün-1
Lefke
Gemikonağı-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 12 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,975
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0
Number of Local Cases: 16
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 8
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,316,745
Total Number of Cases: 7,543
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,255
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 254
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 226
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 3
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 670
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 196
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,579
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 10,083