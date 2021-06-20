Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC records 16 COVID cases

“A total of 6,194 tests were carried out. There were 16 positive cases, of which 14 were local. 20 people were discharged.”

20 Haziran 2021 Pazar 19:23
17 Okunma
TRNC records 16 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,194. There were 16 positive cases, of which 14 were local. 20 people were discharged.

2 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 14 people are local cases.

8 people are from Lefkoşa, and 6 people are from the Girne region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-3/Alayköy-1/ Marmara-2/ Gönyeli-1/ Surlariçi-1

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Alsancak-2/ Zeytinlik-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 20 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,194

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2

Number of Local Cases: 14

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 20

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,383,199

Total Number of Cases: 7,763

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,423

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 305

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 270

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 11

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 281

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 226

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,743

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 13,155

