TRNC records 16 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,105. There were 16 local positive cases. 17 people were discharged.

7 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Köşklüçiftlik-2/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Cihangir-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Alayköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-2/ Boğazköy-1/ Karakum-1

Gazimağusa

Vadili-2/ Maras-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 3 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,105

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0

Number of Local Cases: 16

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 17

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,243,796

Total Number of Cases: 7,375

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,042

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 300

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 259

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2