TRNC records 16 COVID cases

“A total of 6,975 tests were carried out. There were 16 positive local cases. 8 people were discharged.”

12 Haziran 2021 Cumartesi 19:47
67 Okunma
TRNC records 16 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,975. There were 16 local positive cases. 8 people were discharged.

2 people are from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, 1 person is from İskele, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Marmara-1/ Gelibolu-1

Girne

Central Girne-7/ Lower Girne-1/ Upper Girne-1 / Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karşıyaka-1

İskele

Aygün-1

Lefke

Gemikonağı-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 12 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,975

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0

Number of Local Cases: 16

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 8

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,316,745

Total Number of Cases: 7,543

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,255

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 254

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 226

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 3

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 670

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 196

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,579

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 10,083

