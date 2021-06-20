TRNC records 16 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,194. There were 16 positive cases, of which 14 were local. 20 people were discharged.
2 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 14 people are local cases.
8 people are from Lefkoşa, and 6 people are from the Girne region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-3/Alayköy-1/ Marmara-2/ Gönyeli-1/ Surlariçi-1
Girne
Central Girne-3/ Alsancak-2/ Zeytinlik-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 20 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,194
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2
Number of Local Cases: 14
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 20
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,383,199
Total Number of Cases: 7,763
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,423
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 305
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 24
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 270
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 11
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 281
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 226
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,743
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 13,155