TRNC records 160 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 25,667. There were 160 positive cases, of which 138 were local. 52 people were discharged.
4 people came from abroad by air. 18 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 138 people are local cases.
40 people are from Lefkoşa, 58 people are from Girne, 31 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from Güzelyurt, and 6 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-1/ Cihangir-1/ Haspolat-2/ Alayköy-1/ Gönyeli-10/ Dereboyu-2/ Kaymaklı-7/ Ortaköy-1/ Surlariçi-3/ Marmara-3 / Dilekkaya-1/ Yılmazköy-1/ Yenikent-5/ Çağlayan-1/ Metehan-1
Girne
Central Girne-21/ Çatalköy-14/ Karşıyaka-1/ Alsancak-5/ Dikmen-1/ Yukarı Girne-4/ Zeytinlik-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Lapta-1/ Kaşgar-2/ Boğazköy-2/ Edremit-2
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-3/ Piyale Paşa-1/ Mormenekşe-2/ Gülseren-1/ Kaliland-1/ Akdoğan-1/ İnönü-3/ Pirhan-1 / Maraş-3/ Karakol-2/ Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Görneç-4/ Tatlısu-3/ Sütlüce-1/ Tirmen-2/ Vadili-1
İskele
Central İskele-1/ Yedikonuk-1/ Ötüken-1/ Kaleburnu-2/ Mersinlik-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-1/ Kalkanlı-1/ Upper Bostancı-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 26 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 25,667
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 160
Number of Cases from Abroad: 4
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 18
Number of Local Cases: 138
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 52
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,850,680
Total Number of Cases: 10,884
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,274
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,571
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 77
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,230
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 259
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 39
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 7,485
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 155
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 1,095
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,736
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 29,885