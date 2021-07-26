Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC records 160 COVID cases

“A total of 25,667 tests were carried out. There were 160 positive cases, of which 138 were local. 52 people were discharged.”

26 Temmuz 2021 Pazartesi 21:30
159 Okunma
TRNC records 160 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 25,667. There were 160 positive cases, of which 138 were local. 52 people were discharged.

4 people came from abroad by air. 18 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 138 people are local cases.

40 people are from Lefkoşa, 58 people are from Girne, 31 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from Güzelyurt, and 6 people are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Cihangir-1/ Haspolat-2/ Alayköy-1/ Gönyeli-10/ Dereboyu-2/ Kaymaklı-7/ Ortaköy-1/ Surlariçi-3/ Marmara-3 / Dilekkaya-1/ Yılmazköy-1/ Yenikent-5/ Çağlayan-1/ Metehan-1

Girne

Central Girne-21/ Çatalköy-14/ Karşıyaka-1/ Alsancak-5/ Dikmen-1/ Yukarı Girne-4/ Zeytinlik-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Lapta-1/ Kaşgar-2/ Boğazköy-2/ Edremit-2

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Piyale Paşa-1/ Mormenekşe-2/ Gülseren-1/ Kaliland-1/ Akdoğan-1/ İnönü-3/ Pirhan-1 / Maraş-3/ Karakol-2/ Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Görneç-4/ Tatlısu-3/ Sütlüce-1/ Tirmen-2/ Vadili-1

İskele

Central İskele-1/ Yedikonuk-1/ Ötüken-1/ Kaleburnu-2/ Mersinlik-1

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-1/ Kalkanlı-1/ Upper Bostancı-1


The Covid-19 general situation as of 26 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 25,667

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 160

Number of Cases from Abroad: 4

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 18

Number of Local Cases: 138

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 52

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,850,680

Total Number of Cases: 10,884

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,274

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,571

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 77

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,230

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 259

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 39

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  5

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 7,485

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 155
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 1,095

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,736

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 29,885

