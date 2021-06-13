Künye
TRNC records 17 COVID cases

13 Haziran 2021 Pazar 19:18
2 Okunma
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,534. There were 17 positive cases, of which 14 were local. 33 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 1 person is a contact of previously identified cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 14 people are local cases.

1 person is from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Marmara-1

Girne

Central Girne-8/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3

Lefke

Central Lefke-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 13 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,534

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 17

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 14

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 33

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,323,279

Total Number of Cases: 7,560

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,288

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 238

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 210

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 0

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 232

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 328

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,483

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 10,411

