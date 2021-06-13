TRNC records 17 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,534. There were 17 positive cases, of which 14 were local. 33 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 1 person is a contact of previously identified cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 14 people are local cases.

1 person is from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Marmara-1

Girne

Central Girne-8/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3

Lefke

Central Lefke-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 13 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,534

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 17

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 14

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 33

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,323,279

Total Number of Cases: 7,560

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,288

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 238

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 210

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 0

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 232

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 328

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,483

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 10,411