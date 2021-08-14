TRNC records 172 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 16,385. There were 172 positive cases, of which 158 were local. 102 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country from abroad by air. 12 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 158 people are local cases.

52 people are from Lefkoşa, 63 people are from Girne, 27 people are from Gazimağusa, 7 people are from İskele, 5 people are from Güzelyurt, and 4 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-16/ Alayköy-2/ Gönyeli-5/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Akıncılar-2/ Taşkınköy-1/ Hamitköy-4 / Surlariçi-2/ Haspolat-1/ Kumsal-1/ Göçmenköy-5/ Köşklüçiftlik-2/ Ortaköy-3/ Metehan-4/ Yenikent-1

Girne

Central Girne-27/ Dikmen-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Alsancak-14 / Esentepe-1/ Karakum-3/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Lower Girne-2/ Upper Girne-1/ Ozanköy-2/ Kaşgar-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Lapta-6

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-15/ Maraş-2/ Aslanköy-1/ Tirmen-2/ Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Serdarlı-1/ Çanakkale-2/ Baykal-1/ Akdoğan-1

İskele

Central İskele-4/ Bahçeli Village-1/ Yenierenköy-2

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-3/ Aydınköy-1/ Bostancı-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-3/ Bağlıköy-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 14 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 16,385

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 172

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12

Number of Local Cases: 158

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 102

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,175,031

Total Number of Cases: 13,489

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,532

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,915

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 60

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,725

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 117

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 13

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 803

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 221

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 247

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,772

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 35,698