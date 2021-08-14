TRNC records 172 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 16,385. There were 172 positive cases, of which 158 were local. 102 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country from abroad by air. 12 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 158 people are local cases.
52 people are from Lefkoşa, 63 people are from Girne, 27 people are from Gazimağusa, 7 people are from İskele, 5 people are from Güzelyurt, and 4 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-16/ Alayköy-2/ Gönyeli-5/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Akıncılar-2/ Taşkınköy-1/ Hamitköy-4 / Surlariçi-2/ Haspolat-1/ Kumsal-1/ Göçmenköy-5/ Köşklüçiftlik-2/ Ortaköy-3/ Metehan-4/ Yenikent-1
Girne
Central Girne-27/ Dikmen-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Alsancak-14 / Esentepe-1/ Karakum-3/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Lower Girne-2/ Upper Girne-1/ Ozanköy-2/ Kaşgar-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Lapta-6
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-15/ Maraş-2/ Aslanköy-1/ Tirmen-2/ Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Serdarlı-1/ Çanakkale-2/ Baykal-1/ Akdoğan-1
İskele
Central İskele-4/ Bahçeli Village-1/ Yenierenköy-2
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-3/ Aydınköy-1/ Bostancı-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-3/ Bağlıköy-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 14 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 16,385
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 172
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12
Number of Local Cases: 158
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 102
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,175,031
Total Number of Cases: 13,489
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,532
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,915
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 60
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,725
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 117
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 13
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 803
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 221
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 247
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,772
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 35,698